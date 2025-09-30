Specialty Cros Market Research, Industry Trends And Global Forecasts Report 2025-2035: Strong Focus On Preclinical, Biostatistics And Regulatory Services As US Remains Primary Hub
Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty CROs Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035 - Distribution by Target Therapeutic Area, Type of Service and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global specialty CROs market valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2025, is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
Over the years, the biopharmaceutical industry has undergone a major transformation in its approach towards R&D outsourcing. Specialty contract research organizations (CROs) have become prominent players, addressing limitations often faced with traditional, full-service CROs.
While full-service providers offer a broad range of capabilities, they frequently struggle to tailor their services to the specific needs of small-scale biotech companies and start-ups contrast, specialty CROs focus on niche segments, delivering expertise in targeted clinical or preclinical services, while concentrating on a particular disease area such as oncology, heart diseases, metabolic disorders, and central nervous system (CNS) conditions.
Services commonly outsourced to these organizations include pharmacovigilance, target evaluation, formulation development, cell line development, data management, project management, biostatistics and others. Further, specialty CROs are also increasingly adopting strategic models to broaden their service offerings and expand geographically, aiming to better serve the evolving needs of the global biopharmaceutical sector.
Specialty CROS Market: Research Coverage
- Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the specialty CROs market, focusing on key market segments, including target therapeutic area, type of service and key geographical regions. Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of specialty CROs, based on several relevant parameters, such as geographical location, year of establishment and R&D capabilities. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of specialty CROs focused on specialized preclinical / clinical service offering and particular therapeutic area, based on overview of the company, service portfolio and recent developments and an informed future outlook. Case Study 1: A detailed discussion of the virtually integrated, cross-functional outsourcing approach implemented by virtual CROs. Case study 2: A detailed discussion of the one-stop-shop approach followed by traditional CROs.
Specialty CROs Market: Key Insights
- The wealth of services offered by CROs have made them an indispensable platform for drug development. Over 200 speciality CROs were identified after detailed due diligence of more than 1,000 CROs based on the specific capabilities and the range of services they provide. With 26% of the organizations specializing in preclinical services, the service portfolio of these CROs caters to a wide array of client requirements. Toxicology and pharmacology are the most popular preclinical services, with ~14% of the CROs offering the services related to toxicology and pharmacology in their respective portfolios. Nearly 32 companies specialize in test models and medical imaging / biomarker-based analysis. Over 40% of the speciality CROs offered biostatistics related services, followed by speciality CROs offering clinical monitoring and project management services. Notably, medical writing and regulatory management / submission is also frequently outsourced. Though the overall market is dominated by a handful of bigger CROs, the market within the speciality CRO segment is highly fragmented; US continues to remain the primary hub. Newer approaches / untapped opportunity areas are likely to emerge as key growth drivers in the long-term. Notably, as specialty CROs further establish their service portfolios, it is believed that the market is likely to sustain the growth momentum in the coming years.
Reasons to Buy this Report
- The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants. Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.
SPECIALTY CROs: FOCUSED ON SERVICES
CROs Focused on Preclinical Service Capabilities
- BRI Biopharmaceutical Research BTS Research Dorizoe Lifesciencess Customized Services Fluofarma KIYATEC Redoxis Spirovation Velesco Pharmaceutical Services
CROs Focused on Clinical Service Capabilities
- Almedis Applied Healthcare Resource Management CMX Research MDappsT DZS Clinical Services EthosExcelT ICRC-Weyer Impact Pharmaceutical Services Research Dynamics Consulting SDS Clinical
SPECIALTY CROs: FOCUSED ON THERAPEUTIC AREAS
- Accelovance MedSource Novella Clinical
Specialty CROs Focused on Cardiovascular / Cardiology
- Cardialysis IonsGate Preclinical Services
Specialty CROs Focused on Metabolic Disorders
- Betagenex Physiogenex Profil Institute
Specialty CROs Focused on CNS
- Biospective RenaSci RxGen
CASE STUDY I: VIRTUAL CROs
- Frestedt InSymbiosis Osiris Pharma ProjectPharm The Harte Group VxP Pharma
CASE STUDY II: FULL SERVICE CROs
- Covance Medis Research Group Quintiles Triclinium Clinical Trial Project Management
FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES
- Chapter Overview The Changing Scenario of Outsourcing Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Studies Adaptive Trial Design eClinical Solutions Risk Based Monitoring (RBM) Digital CRO (dCRO)
CONCLUSION
- A Widening Portfolio of Services Governed by Industry Constraints Closer Working Collaboration is the Key to Success Within Therapeutic Areas, Oncology is the Flagbearer Due to Several Niche Offerings, Specialty CRO Market Remains Fragmented The Market of Specialty CROs is Likely to Sustain the Growth Momentum Untapped Opportunity Areas will Emerge as Key Growth Drivers in the Long-Term Concluding Remarks
INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
- Chapter Overview Raf Magar, President, CRO and Outcomes Research, AHRM Jeffrey P. Kiplinger, President, Averica Discovery Services
Target Therapeutic Area
- Oncological Disorders Metabolic Disorders Cardiovascular Disorders Diabetes Others
Type of Service
- Preclinical Services Clinical Services
Key Geographical Regions
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Additional Benefits
- Complimentary PPT Insights Packs Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report 15% Free Content Customization Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Specialty CROs - Novel Approaches
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment