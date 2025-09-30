World Leaders Laud Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan To End Conflict In Gaza

MENAFN - IANS) London, Sep 30 (IANS) Several world leaders on Tuesday welcomed the US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict, facilitate the release of hostages, and provide urgent humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza.

The remarks came after Trump formally announced his 20-point peace plan to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday (Washington time).

Welcoming the new US initiative, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "We call on all sides to come together and to work with the US Administration to finalise this agreement and bring it into reality. Hamas should now agree to the plan and end the misery by laying down their arms and releasing all remaining hostages."

"Together with our partners, we will continue work to build consensus to put into place a permanent ceasefire. We are all committed to a collective effort to end the war in Gaza and deliver a sustainable peace, where Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side in safety and security," he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that Israel would engage resolutely with the plan, stating that Hamas has no choice but to immediately release all hostages and follow the plan.

Taking to X, Macron said, "These elements must pave the way for in-depth discussions with all relevant partners to build a lasting peace in the region, based on the two-state solution and on the principles endorsed by 142 UN member states, at the initiative of France and Saudi Arabia. France stands ready to contribute. It will remain vigilant regarding the commitments of each party."

Meanwhile, Australia affirms the plan's commitment to denying Hamas any role in the future governance of Gaza, and calls on Hamas to agree to the plan, lay down its arms, and release all remaining hostages.

"We commend the plan's focus on Palestinian self-determination and statehood, and the Palestinian Authority taking back effective control of Gaza. President Trump's plan reflects a clear rejection of annexation and forced displacement of Palestinians," said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Furthermore, in a Joint Statement, the Foreign Ministers of Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt appreciated Trump's efforts to end the war in Gaza.

"The ministers affirm their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties toward finalising the agreement and ensuring its implementation, in a manner that ensures peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region," read the joint statement.