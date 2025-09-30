Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Sector 62 Gurugram Athletes Shine at Dream Dash 2025 National Finale, Graced by Usain Bolt
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) New Delhi, 29 September, 2025: Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Sector 62 Gurugram’s young athletes made a mark at the Dream Dash 2025 National Finale in New Delhi, bringing home an impressive 10 medals across track events. Competing against some of the country’s finest talent, the HXLS students showcased determination, discipline and excellence, making the school immensely proud.
Dream Dash, India’s largest national school athletics initiative, witnessed participation from more than 7,000 students representing 400 schools across 15 cities. After months of city-level qualifiers, the best athletes advanced to the national finale in Delhi NCR, where Heritage Xperiential students delivered outstanding performances and emerged as one of the most successful contingents.
The presence of legendary Olympic champion Usain Bolt elevated the event, adding energy and excitement to the finale. For the young athletes, the opportunity to meet one of the greatest sporting icons of all time was a once-in-a-lifetime inspiration that made their achievement even more special.
Heritage Xperiential Learning School’s medal tally was led by Pratyush Nayak, who won double gold in the 100m and 200m races, while Shubh Mantri mirrored this achievement with two gold medals in the same events. Nandika Jain showcased her versatility by winning gold in the 200m and silver in the 100m, and Rinayra Dalal added to the glory with a silver in the 100m. The school also celebrated podium finishes by Avni Agarwal, who secured bronze in the 200m, and Seher Arora Suvarna, who earned bronze in her category. Rounding off the tally, Ayaan Nathani brought home a silver in the 200m, together making it a spectacular ten-medal haul for Heritage Xperiential School.
“Success lies in the efforts that you put in." said Ms Neena Kaul, Director and Principal, Heritage Xperiential Learning School. "We are incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding performance at the Dream Dash finale. Their determination and sportsmanship reflect the spirit of Heritage Xperiential Learning School to nurture not just academic excellence, but also resilience, character and passion. Meeting Usain Bolt was the highlight of their journey and an inspiration that will stay with them for life."
With this win, Heritage Xperiential Learning School reaffirms its vision of holistic education, creating opportunities for students to excel in academics, sports and beyond, while preparing them to thrive with confidence on national and global platforms.
About Heritage Xperiential Schools
Heritage Xperiential Schools, comprising Heritage Xperiential Learning School and Heritage International Xperiential School, have been at the forefront of progressive and experiential education in India for over two decades. With four campuses across the National Capital Region and a vibrant community of over 7,500 students, the schools blend CBSE, IGCSE, and IB curricula with a values-driven philosophy deeply rooted in Dharmic principles.
The Heritage approach emphasizes creativity, critical thinking, social-emotional learning, design thinking, and real-world application ensuring that students not only excel academically but also develop into compassionate, responsible, and future-ready citizens. By moving beyond rote learning, Heritage Xperiential Schools provide a rich, inquiry-based education that nurtures curiosity, resilience, and leadership.
Heritage Xperiential Schools are part of the Lighthouse Learning Group, India’s leading Early Childhood and K–12 education organization backed by global investment firm KKR. With a network of 1,700+ preschools and 54 schools, Lighthouse Learning serves over 175,000 students nationwide. Its mission is to unlock human potential and ignite a lifelong love for learning through innovation, child safety, and holistic development.
