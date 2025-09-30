Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back Third Tranche For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO). Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 23 July 2025. The duration of the buy-back tranche: 24 July to no later than 27 October 2025. Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 23 July 2025, available here: From 22 September to 26 September 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,343,874 own shares at an average price of NOK 250.4636 per share. Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 22 September OSE 271,914 241.9024 65,776,649.19 CEUX TQEX 23 September OSE 259,402 245.6816 63,730,298.40 CEUX TQEX 24 September OSE 272,311 251.6089 68,515,871.17 CEUX TQEX 25 September OSE 282,867 256.4059 72,528,767.72 CEUX TQEX 26 September OSE 257,380 256.5851 66,039,873.04 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,343,874 250.4636 336,591,459.52 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche



OSE 10,706,608 250.4958 2,681,960,251.17 CEUX TQEX Total 10,706,608 250.4958 2,681,960,251.17 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)



OSE 12,050,482 250.4922 3,018,551,710.69 CEUX TQEX Total 12,050,482 250.4922 3,018,551,710.69





Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 38,336,337 own shares, corresponding to 1.50% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 28,427,670 own shares, corresponding to 1.11% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

