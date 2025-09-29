Digital Twin Retail Refrigeration Market To Expand At A 21.3% CAGR By 2029, Reaching US $3.46 Billion

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Digital Twin Retail Refrigeration Market Worth?

The market size for digital twin retail refrigeration has seen a remarkable escalation in the recent past. It is projected to rise from $1.31 billion in 2024 to $1.60 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. This progress during the historic era can be linked to increasing consumers' dependency on product freshness, the expansion of supermarket and retail chains, stricter regulations regarding energy usage and sustainability, a rising pattern of remote refrigeration unit management, and an increased necessity to reduce food waste.

The market size of retail refrigeration with digital twin technology is forecasted to undergo a significant spurt of growth in the imminent years, potentially reaching $3.46 billion in 2029 with an annual growth rate of 21.3%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be pinned down to the increasing take-up of IoT-aligned refrigeration systems, escalating calls for energy-efficient retail refrigeration solutions, a growing emphasis on preemptive maintenance in retail businesses, the rising requirement for real-time supervision and analyses, and a growing trend of adopting cloud-based digital twin solutions. Current trends suggest that the forecast period will be marked by progress in predictive maintenance, technology-dominated real-time remote observation, strides in energy optimization and sustainability, technological strides in edge computing, and improvements in supply chain integration and forecasting.

Download a free sample of the digital twin retail refrigeration market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The Digital Twin Retail Refrigeration Market?

The anticipated surge of IoT usage is foreseen as a catalyst to the expansion of the digital twin retail refrigeration market. IoT is a system of interconnected physical devices that utilize the internet to gather, distribute, and act upon information to boost functionality and efficiency. The escalating demand for instantaneous data and automation fuels growth in IoT usage, providing enterprises and individuals the ability to supervise, regulate, and streamline processes more effectively than conventional methods. Integration of IoT greatly benefits digital twin retail refrigeration by providing real-time sensor data that allows the virtual model to accurately mimic system performance and detect potential issues early on. Specifically, in November 2022, a report from Ericsson, a telecom firm based in Sweden, showed that broadband IoT (4G/5G) which links the majority of cellular IoT devices hit 1.3 billion in connections in 2022. It is expected that by 2028, nearly 60% of all cellular IoT connections will be broadband IoT, primarily through 4G. Northeast Asia is the current frontrunner in cellular IoT connections and is expected to exceed 2 billion connections by 2023. Therefore, the escalating IoT usage bolsters the expansion of the digital twin retail refrigeration market. The digital twin retail refrigeration market is also foreseen to expand due to the rise of digital transformation, driven by the need for improved efficiency and customer experiences. Digital transformation is the incorporation of digital technology across all business sectors to augment operations, customer experiences, and overall value creation. The surge in demand for better customer experiences drives digital transformation. Businesses are adopting digital tools like AI, analytics, and cloud data storage to provide speedier, more personalized, and convenient services, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty. Real-time IoT data integration by digital transformation boosts digital twin retail refrigeration, allowing retailers to monitor, predict, and enhance the efficiency of refrigeration systems continually. This results in improved efficiency, reduced energy costs, and minimized downtime. For example, a 2023 report from the UK's Central Digital and Data Office stated that digital government transformation in 2022 could potentially result in over $1.17 billion in savings, eradicating expenses associated with paperwork. It is also predicted that a competitive digital remuneration infrastructure could save annually up to $122.12 million by 2025, helping reduce attrition rates and dependence on expensive labor. Therefore, the digital transformation surge is accelerating the expansion of the digital twin retail refrigeration market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Digital Twin Retail Refrigeration Market?

Major players in the Digital Twin Retail Refrigeration Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Schneider Electric SE

• Haier

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Johnson Controls

• Danfoss A/S

• Siemens Digital Industries Software

• Hussmann Corp.

• BITZER Kühlmaschinenbau GmbH

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Digital Twin Retail Refrigeration Market Share?

The digital twin retail refrigeration market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Refrigeration Type: Display Cases, Walk-in Coolers, Freezers, Other Refrigeration Types

3) By Technology: Internet Of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Food And Beverage, Retail Chains, Pharmaceuticals, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) Software: Digital Twin Platforms, Analytics And Simulation Tools, Monitoring And Control Software

2) Hardware: Sensors, Edge Devices, Controllers

3) Services: Installation And Integration, Maintenance And Support, Consulting And Training

View the full digital twin retail refrigeration market report:



What Are The Regional Trends In The Digital Twin Retail Refrigeration Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global digital twin retail refrigeration market. However, the report projects that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the coming period. The report comprehensively covers a range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Digital Twin Retail Refrigeration Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2025

/report/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-global-market-report

Refrigerated Goods Trucking Global Market Report 2025

/report/refrigerated-goods-trucking-global-market-report

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Global Market Report 2025

/report/industrial-refrigeration-systems-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: "