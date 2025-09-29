Bulgarian Metal Project Brainmaze Releases Debut Album“When Your Demons Come”

MENAFN - GetNews)



The project is the brainchild of Bulgarian musician and photographer Ivan Shishkov. The release features musicians from across the globe.

BULGARIA - September 29, 2025 - Bulgarian musician and photographer Ivan Shishkov proudly announces the release of his first metal album, When Your Demons Come, from the project BRAINMAZE born over ten years of passion, perseverance and creative exploration.

Ivan Shishkov has spent years pouring his soul into this deeply personal project. Every song on the album was originally composed on his bass guitar, his instrument of choice and a constant companion throughout his musical journey.

“This music has lived in my head for years,” says Ivan.“Now it's finally real.”

Over the years, he returned to the project in his limited free time – often after midnight – experimenting with arrangements, mixing styles, and song structures. The result is an intense and aggressive sound that mirrors the album's central theme: confronting the inner demons that surface when we are alone, stripped of our masks and armor – fear, spite, despair....

The project is a true solo vision. Ivan is responsible for the concept, music, lyrics, photography and design. Yet he did not work alone. To bring his vision to life, he recorded with incredible musicians from around the globe who contributed their skill, passion and positivity

Music recording 2024:

Rob Davies /UK/ – vocals;

Ramon Martinez /Venezuela/ – rhythm and lead guitars;

German Maldonado /Argentina/ – guitars solos: Despair, Uncertainty & Envy;

Fabian Carrion Troya /Ecuador/ – midi drums;

David Mendez /Argentina/ – acoustic drums;

Studios:

Ilarion Ivanenko /Ukraine/ – editing & mixing;

Colin Davis /Imperial Mastering, USA/ – mastering.

After a long and meticulous process of recording, editing, re-recording and exchanging files across continents, the album is finally complete.

“Yes” Ivan declares,“I managed to bring to life the vision I've carried for over 10 years. I believe that soon, I will come out of the darkness and return to the real world.”

Long live the king METAL!