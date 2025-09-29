Kerala High Court Orders Secret Probe Into Missing Gold From Sabarimala Temple

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday, September 29 raised serious concerns over discrepancies in the handling and accounting of gold-plated coverings from the Dwarapalaka idols (door guardians) at the Sabarimala temple. A Division Bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice KV Jayakumar observed that existing records maintained by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) were riddled with gaps and called for immediate corrective measures. The court was hearing a suo motu case initiated after reports surfaced that a significant quantity of gold appeared to have gone missing when the gold-plated copper coverings were sent for repair.

Concerns Over Missing Gold

According to reports placed before the court, items weighing 42.8 kg were entrusted to devotee Unnikrishnan Potti for delivery to Chennai-based Smart Creations for repair. However, records showed that the firm had received only 38 kg, raising concerns about a shortfall of 4.54 kg. A vigilance report submitted during the hearing revealed that certain gold-plated pedhams were found hidden at the residence of Potti's sister, Mini, during a raid. Shockingly, there were no corresponding entries in TDB registers or mahazars documenting such transfers. Troubled by these revelations, the Bench directed the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (Superintendent of Police) of the TDB to continue investigations with“utmost secrecy,” even withholding information from Devaswom Board officers.

“We direct the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer to continue the investigation in a diligent and prompt manner and bring to light the discrepancies. The probe must also examine lapses on the part of TDB officers,” Bar and Bench quoted the court as saying. The vigilance report highlighted glaring deficiencies in the TDB's registers, including missing entries in the Thiruvabharanam diary and inconsistent documentation of valuables offered by devotees. Noting the lack of proper accounting, the court suggested that a retired district judge, assisted by a professional valuer, be appointed to prepare a comprehensive inventory of temple assets. This would ensure each item's quantity, quality, and value are accurately recorded, the Bench observed.

Reinstallation Allowed

The court permitted the reinstallation of the repaired gold-plated coverings on the Dwarapalaka idols. Originally installed in 1999, the plates were replaced in 2019 with a 40-year warranty but began showing defects within just six years, necessitating the recent repair. The Bench is expected to finalise the name of the retired district judge who will lead the inventory process in the coming days.