Deloitte Middle East Opens Applications For The Fifth Edition Of Technology Fast 50 Program



Applications now open for Middle East and Cyprus-based technology startups to join the Fast 50 journey. Program categories span Technology Fast 50, Rising Star, Impact, Women in Leadership, and Kiyadat.

Middle East – September, 2025: Deloitte Middle East has opened registration for the fifth edition of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program, which spotlights and ranks the fastest-growing technology startups across the Middle East and Cyprus. Applications are now live, with companies invited to submit their forms before the registration window closes on December 19, 2025.

Scott Whalan, Deloitte Private Leader, Middle East said:“What excites us about the fifth edition of Technology Fast 50 is not just the remarkable growth we're seeing, but the diversity of innovation across the region. From fintech and e-commerce to sustainability, healthtech, and AI, the program celebrates tech-led businesses at every stage that are shaping the future of economies and societies in the Middle East and Cyprus.”

The program spans five categories: Technology Fast 50, which recognizes the fastest-growing tech companies by revenue growth; Rising Star, highlighting younger firms with strong potential; Impact, celebrating companies with ESG principles at the heart of their mission; Women in Leadership, spotlighting female-led ventures; and Kiyadat, introduced to recognize the achievements of GCC national founders. By submitting a nomination form, eligible companies are automatically considered across all award categories. Previous applicants and winners are also encouraged to re-apply each year, and will receive a unique, shortened link to streamline the process.

Last year's fourth edition recorded a milestone 200+ applications, highlighting the momentum of the region's start-up ecosystem. Saudi Arabia led the rankings with 30% of listed companies, followed by the UAE (28%) and Cyprus (16%). Ranked companies achieved an average growth rate of 8,823%, with 29 firms surpassing 1,000% growth, and the top performer reporting an exceptional 20,164% increase. Fintech and Software once again emerged as the most represented sectors, while diversity also advanced with 18% of ranked companies being women-led, up from 15% the year before.

Applications are open to technology companies operating in sectors including Communications, Digital Commerce, EdTech, Environmental Tech, FinTech, Hardware, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, and Software.

