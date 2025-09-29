403
Statement By H.E. Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, On International Translation Day 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) International Translation Day is an occasion to honour the vital role of translators in bridging cultures and civilisations, and to reaffirm the importance of translation as a powerful tool for fostering cooperation among nations. More than a transfer of words from one language to another, translation conveys ideas, values, and human experiences across a world rich in linguistic and cultural diversity.
In the legal field, translation stands as a cornerstone to ensure legislative consistency by standardising legal terminology, conveying the intent of legislators, and reflecting the spirit of the law. In doing so, it contributes to nurturing a culture of compliance, promoting awareness of rights and duties, and facilitating alignment with global legislative developments. On this occasion, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) extends its sincere appreciation and congratulations to legal and legislative translation professionals, as well as translators everywhere who have ensured that knowledge transcends linguistic barriers. Translators carrying out their mission with dedication and professionalism have consistently played a pivotal role in preserving and transmitting human creativity and experiences in literature, thought, science, and culture.
