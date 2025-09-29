Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Datavault AI Stock Jumps 13% After Announcing Partnership With IBM


2025-09-29 03:16:25
Datavault AI Inc.(DVLT) announced on Monday that it has secured a major partnership with IBM, which has committed substantial resources, including technical sales, engineering talent, and quantum computing expertise, to support Datavault AI's expanding platform.

IBM plans to contribute 20,000 hours of support, valued at approximately $5 million. Additionally, the company confirmed on Friday the completion of the first tranche of a $150 million Bitcoin (BTC)-backed investment from Scilex Holding Company. 

Datavault AI stock traded over 13% higher on Monday, after the morning bell. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'extremely bullish' territory amid 'extremely high' message volume levels. 

