Dhanashree Verma Opens Up On Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal, Says: Caught Him In The Second Month

Choreographer and social media personality Dhanashree Verma has made headlines after revealing a shocking detail about her marriage to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Currently appearing on the reality show Rise and Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, Dhanashree opened up about the turbulent relationship and what led to their eventual divorce.

“Caught Him in the Second Month,” Says Dhanashree

During a candid segment on the show, co-contestant Kubbra Sait asked Dhanashree when she realized her marriage wouldn't work. In a moment that took the audience by surprise, Dhanashree responded,“First year. Caught him in the second month,” hinting at infidelity on Yuzvendra's part. The revelation has since gone viral on social media, with fans reacting strongly to the unexpected disclosure.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by dhanashree ️ (@dhanashreefever)

Clears the Air on Alimony Rumors

Earlier on the same show, Dhanashree addressed ongoing speculation about alimony in their divorce settlement. Speaking to singer Aditya Narayan, she said,“It happened quickly because it was mutual, that's why when people say alimony, it's wrong.” She added that she chooses not to respond to every rumor:“My parents have taught me to only justify to people whom I care about.”

Four-Year Marriage Ends on Mutual Terms

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra met during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 through online dance classes and married in December that year. After nearly four years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce in early 2025. The separation was finalized in March after the Mumbai family court granted a mutual divorce decree.

Despite the emotional turmoil, Dhanashree maintained she still respects her ex-husband and is now focusing on healing and moving forward with her life.