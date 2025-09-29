Dryerfix Expands Reliable Washer And Dryer Repair Services In Costa Mesa, CA

MENAFN - GetNews)



"At DryerFix Washer and Dryer Repair, we know how important it is to get appliances back up and running quickly. Every repair is a chance to restore convenience, save our customers money, and extend the life of their machines."DryerFix Washer and Dryer Repair, based in Costa Mesa, CA, has expanded its same-day appliance repair services across Orange County. Specializing in washer and dryer repair, the company provides professional diagnostics, transparent pricing, and preventive maintenance to extend appliance life and reduce waste. Owner Ivan Galt emphasizes fast, reliable service to keep households running smoothly.

COSTA MESA, CA - September 29, 2025 - DryerFix Washer and Dryer Repair, a locally owned appliance repair provider, announced today the expansion of its same-day repair services across Costa Mesa and neighboring Orange County communities. The company specializes in washer and dryer repair, offering homeowners and property managers a trusted resource for keeping essential laundry appliances running smoothly.

Founded to address the growing need for fast, dependable appliance repair, DryerFix has built its reputation on prompt service, transparent pricing, and a focus on extending the life of existing machines. With households relying more heavily on in-home laundry, the company reports an increase in calls for urgent repair appointments over the past year.

“Our mission is simple: to keep families' daily routines moving without disruption,” said Ivan Galt, owner of DryerFix Washer and Dryer Repair.“When a washer or dryer breaks down, it's more than just an inconvenience - it impacts busy households. We're proud to deliver reliable service that helps our customers save time, money, and stress.”

Industry research underscores the importance of maintenance and repair. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average household runs nearly 300 loads of laundry each year, and modern appliances are increasingly complex, requiring skilled technicians for diagnosis and repair. Extending the life of appliances also supports sustainability by reducing landfill waste, as millions of machines are discarded annually due to issues that could have been repaired.

DryerFix's service area includes Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Irvine, Huntington Beach, and surrounding cities. Customers can book appointments online or by phone, and in many cases, receive same-day service. The company emphasizes professional diagnostics, upfront repair estimates, and the use of quality parts to ensure long-lasting results.

“DryerFix filled a real need for us,” said a local property manager and longtime customer.“They not only responded quickly but explained the issue clearly and fixed it on the first visit. That kind of reliability is invaluable when you manage multiple units.”

Beyond urgent repairs, DryerFix encourages customers to schedule preventive maintenance to avoid costly breakdowns. For example, a clogged dryer vent can increase drying times, raise utility bills, and present a fire hazard. Routine checks and cleanings not only improve efficiency but also extend the lifespan of machines. The company's technicians are trained to handle common and complex issues across most major appliance brands, including Whirlpool, Maytag, Samsung, LG, and GE.

Galt noted that the demand for professional repair services has grown alongside rising replacement costs.“Buying a new washer or dryer can easily run over a thousand dollars,” he said.“In many cases, a well-done repair can add years of life to a machine at a fraction of the cost. Our role is to give customers peace of mind by making repairs both affordable and dependable.”

The company also plays a role in supporting the local economy by hiring skilled technicians and offering training in appliance diagnostics and customer care. DryerFix's team is known for combining technical expertise with clear communication, ensuring customers understand their repair options before work begins.

Residents in Orange County who experience appliance issues can contact DryerFix for prompt assistance. Service requests can be made at or by calling 949-979-4994.

About DryerFix Washer and Dryer Repair

DryerFix Washer and Dryer Repair is a Costa Mesa, California–based appliance service company specializing in washer and dryer repair. Serving households and property managers throughout Orange County, DryerFix is committed to fast, dependable, and affordable repair solutions. The company offers same-day appointments, professional diagnostics, preventive maintenance, and services most major appliance brands.