UIDAI Hosts 4Th Aadhaar Samvaad For Ideas To Enhance Service Delivery
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had conducted the day-long stakeholders conference with ecosystem partners, the official said.
Addressing the stakeholders, S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), underlined how Aadhaar, as the foundational layer of India's Digital Public Infrastructure, has facilitated many services to be built on it.
He said that the Aadhaar database is the safest, and the quality and convenience that Aadhaar offers are commendable.
He encouraged UIDAI to expand its innovations and usage further, keeping the convenience of people in mind.
Neelkanth Mishra, Chairperson, UIDAI, spoke about expanding engagement with stakeholders and underlined how continued innovation of UIDAI will see many use cases emerging in the near future.
Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI, said Aadhaar is not only a 12-digit unique identity system, but also a journey of empowerment, accessibility and trust.
He underlined that Aadhaar will continue to play a central role in shaping India's digital future, empowering residents with seamless access to services, expanding digital inclusion and strengthening our governance from healthcare to education and social welfare to entrepreneurship.
This edition of Aadhaar Samvaad holds a special significance, as it coincides with the 16th Foundation Day of Aadhaar. Over the years, Aadhaar has grown from being a unique digital ID initiative to becoming the backbone of India's inclusive development story, empowering residents, enabling efficient service delivery, and driving innovation across sectors.
The event also witnessed, unveiling of Aadhaar MyStamp and a special cover by Post Postmaster General of Telangana Circle to commemorate the 16th Aadhaar Day.
The UIDAI also unveiled its Aadhaar Brand Manual, which sets clear standards for branding across digital platforms, documents, boards, conferences, exhibitions, and other public interfaces, ensuring accuracy, clarity, and recognition in every form of communication.
During the day, the Technology Centre of UIDA showcased how the upcoming new Aadhaar app will make several services available on the app and allow Aadhaar number holders greater control over how they share their Aadhaar for availing services.
