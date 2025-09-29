Allied Announces Conference Call To Discuss Third-Quarter Financial Results
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 or (647) 932-3411, conference ID #2415499. The webcast will be accessible here or at and will be archived for 90 days.
ABOUT ALLIED
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Cecilia C. Williams
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
Nanthini Mahalingam
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
