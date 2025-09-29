Bexback Launches $100 First Deposit Bonus, Double Deposit Bonus And 100X Leverage Crypto Trading No KYC

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the price of Bitcoin continues to fluctuate around the $110,000 mark, the cryptocurrency market remains highly volatile. To help traders capitalize on this volatility, BexBack Exchange is launching two exciting promotions, including 100x leverage trading and 100% deposit bonuses , all without requiring KYC verification.

This is a great opportunity for both new and experienced traders to maximize their potential profits with BexBack's innovative trading environment.

Promotion 1: First Deposit Bonus of $100 USDT







Conditions: Make your first deposit of ≥ 0.01 BTC or 1000 USDT .

Reward: Upon deposit confirmation, you will receive a $100 USDT trading bonus .



How to Claim:

After completing your first deposit, send an email to ... with your account information to apply for the bonus.

Bonus Usage:



The bonus cannot be withdrawn directly but can only be used for trading.



When you apply for a withdrawal, the system will first deduct the bonus from your account.

The bonus can be used to cover trading losses without reducing your principal balance.



Promotion 2: 100% Deposit Bonus







Conditions: Deposit ≥ 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT.

Reward: BexBack will match your deposit with an equivalent trading bonus (up to 10 BTC).



How to Claim:

You can claim this 100% deposit bonus directly on the promotion page by following the instructions provided.

Bonus Usage:



The bonus cannot be withdrawn directly and can only be used for trading.



Profits generated from the bonus can be fully withdrawn.

The bonus can also act as additional margin, helping to reduce liquidation risks and increase profit potential during volatile market conditions.



What Is 100x Leverage and How Does It Work?

With 100x leverage, you can open much larger positions with a smaller initial investment. For example:



Example:

If Bitcoin is priced at $100,000, and you open a long position with 1 BTC using 100x leverage, your transaction size is equivalent to 100 BTC.

If the price rises to $105,000, your profit would be:

(105,000−100,000)×100/100,000=5 BTC(105,000 - 100,000) \times 100 / 100,000 = 5 \, \text{BTC}(105,000−100,000)×100/100,000=5BTC

That's a 500% return on your initial position!



Why Choose BexBack?



No KYC Required: Start trading without complex identity verification.



Up to 100x Leverage: Amplify your trading potential and maximize your returns.



100% Deposit Bonus : Double your capital from the start with our exclusive bonus.



Zero Spread & No Slippage: Trade at the real market price, with no hidden fees.



Deep Liquidity & Instant Execution: Enjoy fast, precise trade execution, even for large positions.

24/7 Global Support: Receive professional support anytime, anywhere.



Perfect Timing for Crypto Traders

The crypto market is experiencing a period of high volatility, creating perfect conditions for traders to earn profits. Whether you are looking to trade long or short, BexBack's zero slippage, high leverage, and margin insurance offer a unique opportunity to profit from both rising and falling markets.

About BexBack Exchange





BexBack Exchange is a leading cryptocurrency derivatives platform offering advanced trading features with up to 100x leverage on BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and more than 50 other digital assets. Headquartered in Singapore, BexBack serves over 500,000 active traders globally and offers 24/7 multilingual support with institutional-level security measures.

Join BexBack , where you can trade with 100x leverage, claim a 100% deposit bonus, and enjoy the benefits of no KYC. Simply sign up and start trading with greater capital efficiency and higher profit potential.

Website:

X(Twitter):

Official Telegram Group:

Contact:

Amanda

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bexback. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

