Beverly Moran
Professor Emerita of Law,
Vanderbilt University
Beverly Moran teaches in federal income taxation, including individuals, partnerships, tax-exempt organizations and corporate, as well as courses in Law and Cinema, Islamic Law and Race and Law.
In addition to her work on the Internal Revenue Code, Moran's interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary work encompasses empirical legal studies ("Coitus and Consequences"), international and comparative tax law ("Taxation" in The Oxford Handbook of Legal Studies), Islamic law (“Islamic Law and Elder Care in the Central Asian Edgen System”), labor law ("The Right to Religious Accommodation in Pension Plans”), law and development (“Local Government Tax Incentives for Economic Development”), legal education (“Revisiting the Work We Know So Little About: Race, Wealth, Privilege, and Social Justice”), legal philosophy (“Capitalism and the Tax System: A Search for Social Justice”), and politics (“United States' Trade Policy and the Exportation of United States' Culture”).Experience
2020–present
Professor Emerita of Law, Vanderbilt University
