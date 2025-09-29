$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Beverly Moran

Beverly Moran


2025-09-29 09:05:23
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor Emerita of Law, Vanderbilt University
Profile Articles Activity

Beverly Moran teaches in federal income taxation, including individuals, partnerships, tax-exempt organizations and corporate, as well as courses in Law and Cinema, Islamic Law and Race and Law.

In addition to her work on the Internal Revenue Code, Moran's interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary work encompasses empirical legal studies ("Coitus and Consequences"), international and comparative tax law ("Taxation" in The Oxford Handbook of Legal Studies), Islamic law (“Islamic Law and Elder Care in the Central Asian Edgen System”), labor law ("The Right to Religious Accommodation in Pension Plans”), law and development (“Local Government Tax Incentives for Economic Development”), legal education (“Revisiting the Work We Know So Little About: Race, Wealth, Privilege, and Social Justice”), legal philosophy (“Capitalism and the Tax System: A Search for Social Justice”), and politics (“United States' Trade Policy and the Exportation of United States' Culture”).

Experience
  • 2020–present Professor Emerita of Law, Vanderbilt University

The Conversation

MENAFN29092025000199003603ID1110124829

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search