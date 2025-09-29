Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SpaceX prepares to send off almost thirty satellites into low-Earth orbit

2025-09-29 08:36:20
(MENAFN) SpaceX, founded by US tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, is preparing to send 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Sunday, as part of its ongoing effort to expand its satellite internet network.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 4 East, carrying satellites designed to support the company’s global broadband service. The launch is set for 6:28 p.m. local time (0128 GMT Monday), though timing could shift due to technical or external factors.

This mission will mark the 28th flight for the rocket’s first-stage booster, which has previously supported missions such as Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and 18 prior Starlink launches. Following stage separation, the booster is expected to attempt a landing on the droneship “Of Course I Still Love You” in the Pacific Ocean, continuing SpaceX’s rocket recovery program.

Officials noted that residents in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear sonic booms during the launch, depending on weather conditions.

The mission reflects SpaceX’s rapid pace of Starlink deployment. The company has completed 10 similar launches in September alone, with more than 8,000 satellites now in orbit, delivering internet service to approximately 130 countries and territories worldwide.

