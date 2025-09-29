403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SpaceX prepares to send off almost thirty satellites into low-Earth orbit
(MENAFN) SpaceX, founded by US tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, is preparing to send 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Sunday, as part of its ongoing effort to expand its satellite internet network.
The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 4 East, carrying satellites designed to support the company’s global broadband service. The launch is set for 6:28 p.m. local time (0128 GMT Monday), though timing could shift due to technical or external factors.
This mission will mark the 28th flight for the rocket’s first-stage booster, which has previously supported missions such as Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and 18 prior Starlink launches. Following stage separation, the booster is expected to attempt a landing on the droneship “Of Course I Still Love You” in the Pacific Ocean, continuing SpaceX’s rocket recovery program.
Officials noted that residents in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear sonic booms during the launch, depending on weather conditions.
The mission reflects SpaceX’s rapid pace of Starlink deployment. The company has completed 10 similar launches in September alone, with more than 8,000 satellites now in orbit, delivering internet service to approximately 130 countries and territories worldwide.
The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 4 East, carrying satellites designed to support the company’s global broadband service. The launch is set for 6:28 p.m. local time (0128 GMT Monday), though timing could shift due to technical or external factors.
This mission will mark the 28th flight for the rocket’s first-stage booster, which has previously supported missions such as Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and 18 prior Starlink launches. Following stage separation, the booster is expected to attempt a landing on the droneship “Of Course I Still Love You” in the Pacific Ocean, continuing SpaceX’s rocket recovery program.
Officials noted that residents in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear sonic booms during the launch, depending on weather conditions.
The mission reflects SpaceX’s rapid pace of Starlink deployment. The company has completed 10 similar launches in September alone, with more than 8,000 satellites now in orbit, delivering internet service to approximately 130 countries and territories worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment