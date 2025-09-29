Stronger Hearts, Healthier Lives: NMC Healthcare Celebrates World Heart Day With Free Screenings
Participants will also receive resources and expert advice to help identify warning signs early and adopt heart-healthy habits
Published: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 10:48 AM
- Partner Content
The human heart beats more than 100,000 times a day, yet this vital rhythm often goes unnoticed until health concerns arise. Globally, cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of illness and death, claiming millions of lives each year. The good news is that most risks can be reduced with early detection, regular check-ups, and healthier lifestyle choices.
On World Heart Day, happening on 29 September, NMC Healthcare is encouraging communities across the UAE to take proactive steps toward better heart health. To mark the occasion, NMC will offer complimentary screenings at select hospitals, medical centres, and community locations across the country.
These screenings are designed to give individuals a clear picture of their cardiovascular wellbeing, including blood pressure monitoring, BMI assessments, cholesterol and blood sugar tests, and, where required, consultations with experienced specialists. Participants will also receive resources and expert advice to help identify warning signs early and adopt heart-healthy habits.
“At NMC, prevention is the first step to protection. Through these screenings, we aim to empower people with knowledge and encourage lifestyle choices that support long-term heart health,” said Dr Zaka Ullah Khan, group chief clinical officer, NMC Healthcare.
In addition to check-ups, NMC specialists will be on hand to guide participants on nutrition, exercise, stress management, and everyday habits that protect and strengthen the heart. By bringing preventive healthcare directly into the community, NMC underscores its mission of placing wellness and awareness at the core of healthcare.
Residents are encouraged to visit any of the following venues. No prior booking or appointment is necessary:
Abu Dhabi
- Forsan Central Mall | 1pm – 6pm
Capital Mall | 4pm – 9pm Mazyad Mall | 3pm – 10pm
Yas Mall | 10am – 10pm Khalidiyah Mall | 11am – 5pm
Al Ain
- Al Ain Mall | 5pm – 10pm
Dubai
- The Market Mall, DIP | 10am – 8:30pm
Lulu Hypermarket, Al Qusais | 10am – 8:30pm
Sharjah
- Al Shaab Village, Al Hazzana | 5pm – 9pm
Ramez Mall | 5pm – 9pm NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah | 10am – 2pm
Ajman
- NMC Medical Centre | 5pm – 10pm
Ras Al-Khaimah
- Hyper Ramez, Al Dhait | 5pm – 9pm
For more information on NMC Healthcare, visit
Legal Disclaimer:
