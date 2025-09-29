Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar's Sudden Eviction Leaves Contestants And Fans Heartbroken

On September 29, Awez Darbar was shown the exit door on Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 19. His shocking eviction led to intense drama in the house, with contestants like Abhishek Bajaj breaking down in tears. He was deeply affected by Awez's departure, and fans online were also disappointed. Amidst the presence of celebrities and Harsh Gujral's fun roast, emotions peaked when Tanya Mittal got emotional over Amaal Mallik's comment. This episode highlighted deep friendships and the emotional rollercoaster of the season, keeping the audience entertained.

Akshay, Arshad have also promoted their films on Bigg Boss

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 has already kept fans hooked. The recent Weekend Ka Vaar saw many fun moments, with Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Kapoor, and many other celebrities joining to promote their upcoming films. The most shocking part of the recent episode was Awez Darbar's eviction, which left Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Pranitt More, and other contestants emotional. Awez Darbar was nominated along with Pranitt More and Aashnoor Kaur in the final three. After the eviction, his close friends Abhishek Bajaj, Pranitt More, Nehal Chudasama, and other contestants were in tears.

Housemates remembered Awez's good qualities

After he left the house, Abhishek told the housemates, "I kept telling him again and again to fight and take a stand for himself, but he never listened to me. I wanted to fight with them over the things said about Awez, but if he won't come forward, how can I fight his battles? I can only push him, but he had to fight his own battles." These emotional moments highlighted Awez's strong friendships inside the house. Many contestants hugged each other and remembered his positive response and cool personality, which often helped reduce tension during heated arguments.