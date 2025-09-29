Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
E3 nations approve of triggering snapback sanctions on Iran

2025-09-29 05:37:01
(MENAFN) On Sunday, the E3 (Germany, France, and the UK) welcomed the snapback sanctions on Iran in a shared announcement.

The announcement stated that "we welcome the re-instatement since 20:00 EDT (0000GMT) on 27 September 2025 of Resolutions 1696 (2006), 1737 (2006), 1747 (2007), 1803 (2008), 1835 (2008), and 1929 (2010) after completion of the snapback process as provided for in UN Security Council Resolution 2231. We urge Iran and all states to abide fully by these resolutions."

Following the E3's activatinon of the snapback mechanism on August 28, the resolutions that include a set of sanctions and other restrictions over Iran’s proliferation activities came into force.

The announcement also clarified "those measures were lifted by the Council in the context of the JCPoA, at a time when Iran had committed to ensuring its nuclear programme was exclusively peaceful. Given that Iran repeatedly breached these commitments, the E3 had no choice but to trigger the snapback procedure, at the end of which those resolutions were brought back into force."

