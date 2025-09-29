Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Letsia Holding Announces Plans To List On ADX Growth Market

2025-09-29 05:30:22
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi – Letsia Holding has announced that it has begun preparations for its listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Growth Market by 2026 , in a strategic move aimed at strengthening its presence in financial markets and expanding its investment base both within the UAE and internationally.


The group boasts a diversified portfolio across multiple vital sectors. In digital payments , Letsia Pay leads operations with active services in the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, and other countries. In technology and software , Rowad Information Technology (RIT) brings over fifteen years of expertise in developing software solutions and applications. In the business and consulting sector , Letsia Business plays a pivotal role in corporate development, evaluation, and training services, supported by a strategic partnership with global consultancy McKinsey & Company to implement best international practices. Meanwhile, Letsia Youth serves as a startup incubator and accelerator to empower young entrepreneurs.

In the field of education , the group has expanded through Letsia Edu , which operates a British curriculum international school in Egypt along with vocational training academies, complemented by Letsia Kids , focused on modern educational methods for children. On the marketing front, Letsia Marketing provides comprehensive digital marketing solutions. In digital infrastructure , the group has strengthened its presence via PAYEG for payments and the acquisition of SingleHop in 2023 in hosting and cloud services. The group also manages Wayd , a digital marketplace for buying and selling, OD Fund , a platform connecting entrepreneurs with investors, and Finance Index , a media project specialized in economics and fintech.

Currently, Letsia operates through its offices in the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, the United States, and the United Kingdom , with plans to expand soon into European markets . With this step, Letsia reaffirms its commitment to growth and innovation, strengthening its position as an integrated investment platform supporting sustainable economic transformation regionally and globally.

