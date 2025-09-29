Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: India, Pakistan Captains In War Of Words

Pakistan captain Salman Agha said India had "disrespected cricket" while Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav complained his side "were denied the trophy" after winning a fraught Asia Cup.

The two teams did not shake hands for the third Asia Cup match running as India won the final by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

Suryakumar's side did not attend the victory ceremony after refusing to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi , the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), who is also chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan interior minister.

Suryakumar told reporters: "I think this is one thing which I have never seen since I started playing cricket that the champion team is denied the trophy.

"We took the call on the ground about not taking the trophy."

The regional Twenty20 tournament was the first time the Asian cricket giants had met since deadly fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours earlier this year.

Tensions had been running high after the two previous matches in the competition saw political posturing and aggressive on-field behaviour.

"If you tell me about the trophies, my trophies are sitting in my dressing room, all 14 players and support staff. They are the real trophies for me," said Suryakumar.

"It appeared on the big screen that India is Asia Cup 2025 champion. It was a great journey and moment for us as a team."

The presentation ceremony was delayed for an hour before announcer Simon Doull said: "I have been informed by the ACC that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation."

'Bad for cricket'

Pakistan's Agha said India's actions during the tournament had been "bad for cricket".

"I think what has happened in this tournament is very disappointing," Agha told reporters.

"If they think they disrespected us by not shaking hands, then I say they disrespected cricket.

"What they did today, a good team doesn't do that. Good teams do what we have done. We waited for our medals and took them.

"It's been seen for the first time. I do not know where it will stop. What has happened in this tournament is bad for cricket."