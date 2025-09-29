Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
22 Colombians Arrested In Panama Performing Illegal Mining -

22 Colombians Arrested In Panama Performing Illegal Mining -


2025-09-29 04:05:28
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National Border Service (SENAFRONT) dealt a severe blow to illegal mining in the Gunayala region. The operation, dubbed Operation Odin 2, was carried out on the Pito River, in the El Pozón sector, as part of the larger Dyobari II operation. The deployment of border units resulted in the capture of 22 Colombian citizens. The group included four women (one of them a minor) and 18 men (three of them also minors).

Seizure of Gold and Specialized Equipment

In addition to the arrests, the operation resulted in the seizure of materials and equipment used in the illegal extraction of minerals. Among the seized evidence were:

  • Four containers with illegally extracted gold.
  • A .22 caliber shotgun with six rounds of ammunition.
  • Illicit substances.
  • A high-capacity dredge with specialized equipment (shovels, pickaxes, pans, and fuel tanks).
  • Various technological items such as cell phones, digital scales, and a portable battery.

The confiscated assets were made available to the Ministry of Environment (@miambientepma) for expert analysis and evaluation of the environmental damage caused to the Pito River. For its part, the Attorney General's Office has initiated the corresponding investigations against those arrested for crimes against the environment and natural resources. This action by SENAFRONT and the Panamanian authorities reaffirms the commitment to protecting natural areas and indigenous communities from criminal exploitation.

MENAFN29092025000218011062ID1110123121

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search