22 Colombians Arrested In Panama Performing Illegal Mining

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The National Border Service (SENAFRONT) dealt a severe blow to illegal mining in the Gunayala region. The operation, dubbed Operation Odin 2, was carried out on the Pito River, in the El Pozón sector, as part of the larger Dyobari II operation. The deployment of border units resulted in the capture of 22 Colombian citizens. The group included four women (one of them a minor) and 18 men (three of them also minors).

Seizure of Gold and Specialized Equipment

In addition to the arrests, the operation resulted in the seizure of materials and equipment used in the illegal extraction of minerals. Among the seized evidence were:



Four containers with illegally extracted gold.

A .22 caliber shotgun with six rounds of ammunition.

Illicit substances.

A high-capacity dredge with specialized equipment (shovels, pickaxes, pans, and fuel tanks). Various technological items such as cell phones, digital scales, and a portable battery.

The confiscated assets were made available to the Ministry of Environment (@miambientepma) for expert analysis and evaluation of the environmental damage caused to the Pito River. For its part, the Attorney General's Office has initiated the corresponding investigations against those arrested for crimes against the environment and natural resources. This action by SENAFRONT and the Panamanian authorities reaffirms the commitment to protecting natural areas and indigenous communities from criminal exploitation.