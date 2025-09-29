22 Colombians Arrested In Panama Performing Illegal Mining -
Seizure of Gold and Specialized Equipment
In addition to the arrests, the operation resulted in the seizure of materials and equipment used in the illegal extraction of minerals. Among the seized evidence were:
-
Four containers with illegally extracted gold.
A .22 caliber shotgun with six rounds of ammunition.
Illicit substances.
A high-capacity dredge with specialized equipment (shovels, pickaxes, pans, and fuel tanks).
Various technological items such as cell phones, digital scales, and a portable battery.
The confiscated assets were made available to the Ministry of Environment (@miambientepma) for expert analysis and evaluation of the environmental damage caused to the Pito River. For its part, the Attorney General's Office has initiated the corresponding investigations against those arrested for crimes against the environment and natural resources. This action by SENAFRONT and the Panamanian authorities reaffirms the commitment to protecting natural areas and indigenous communities from criminal exploitation.
