Yango Tech wins Entrepreneur Tech Innovation Award for ‘Best Tech Solution Provider’
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Dubai, UAE, [29th September 2025]: Yango Tech, the unified ecosystem delivering advanced B2B technology solutions to local businesses, has been named Best Tech Solution Provider at the Entrepreneur Tech Innovation Awards 2025, which brought together leading figures from across the MENA region’s innovation and technology ecosystem.
Yango Tech serves as a one-stop shop for AI-powered B2B solutions, enabling businesses to streamline operations, cut costs, and deliver better customer experiences. From powering e-commerce growth and modernizing logistics to enabling advanced data management and retail advertising, Yango Tech aligns its solutions with the region’s broader economic visions aimed at diversifying and strengthening the non-oil economy.
Vladimir Razuvaev, Chief Executive of Yango Tech, commented: “Winning this award underscores the growing importance of locally relevant, AI-driven solutions for businesses in the MENA region. Yango Tech was designed to empower industries with scalable technology that not only delivers immediate business value but also supports national digital transformation strategies such as KSA’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy. This recognition is a milestone in our journey to drive innovation and sustainable growth in the region.”
The Yango Tech ecosystem provides businesses with an integrated platform to adopt emerging technologies with confidence. Its specialised divisions include Yango Tech Retail, which helps businesses shift from physical to online commerce, Robotics for AI-powered warehouse automation, Autonomy for last-mile delivery with autonomous robots, and Cloud for scalable data and AI needs. Additional services such as route planning, corporate browser, and database management further extend the ecosystem, supporting businesses at every stage of digital transformation.
By consolidating diverse technologies under one brand, Yango Tech makes digital transformation more accessible and scalable across industries.
