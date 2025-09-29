403
Israel Launches Airstrike on Gaza’s Mecca Tower
(MENAFN) The Israeli military launched an airstrike on the Mecca Tower in Gaza City on Sunday, witnesses confirmed, shortly after ordering nearby residents to evacuate.
Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the multi-story structure in the southern Rimal district, a reporter said. The building had been serving as shelter for hundreds of displaced Palestinian families, with numerous tents housing additional displaced civilians surrounding it.
The strike occurred soon after the Israeli army issued an evacuation warning, instructing residents to move to the al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza.
Although designated a "safe zone," al-Mawasi has endured repeated Israeli bombardments, resulting in significant casualties and exacerbating already dire conditions for civilians there.
In recent weeks, the Israeli military has destroyed dozens of high-rise towers and hundreds of residential buildings across Gaza, a campaign that Palestinian officials and human rights organizations argue is part of a deliberate strategy to displace residents and clear the city ahead of further occupation.
Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza has led to over 66,000 Palestinian deaths, the majority being women and children. The ongoing aerial assaults have made Gaza increasingly uninhabitable, contributing to widespread famine and the rapid spread of disease.
