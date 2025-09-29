MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kunming, Yunnan, China: Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Dr. Khalid bin Mubarak Al-Shafi stressed the importance of unity among Global South countries during his participation in the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum 2025 in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

“I believe that the countries of the Global South today need to stand together and support each other. Hosting this forum helps generate ideas and opinions that can unite the Global South,” Dr. Al-Shafi told Xinhua news agency in an interview on the sidelines of the forum in Kunming.

He emphasized the need to build consensus among nations to achieve peace, saying,“We must work together to achieve mutual understanding and respect, and reject all forms of violence and discrimination. Let us be one voice for peace and harmony across the world.”



Dr. Al-Shafi noted that such events serve as platforms for coordination and exchange, highlighting that the current forum allows Global South countries to share news among themselves, particularly at a time when technology has made the world a“small village.”

“There must be clear frameworks coordinated and agreed upon among the Global South countries. I see China as a leading nation in this regard, contributing significantly to supporting the Global South,” he added.

Commenting on China's ties with Qatar, he said Qatar closely follows Chinese news, particularly in technology, oil, gas, and economics.“China is one of the world's economic leaders, and its development can be relied upon to benefit other countries, including Qatar, by tapping into its vast expertise,” he said.

Dr. Al-Shafi expressed his best wishes for the success of the forum, emphasizing that its outcomes would build on the achievements of previous international conferences hosted by China.

He said the results would be seen globally through the implementation and follow-up of the forum's objectives by Global South nations, strengthening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation for the collective good.

Dr. Al-Shafi previously participated in two similar forums in China. He participated in 5th World Media Summit held in Guangzhou in December 2023 while he addressed the gathering of 6th World Media Summit held in October 2024 in Urumqi through a video recorded speech which reflects his commitment to highlighting journalism's role in uniting nations.

This year also Dr. Al-Shafi delivered a speech themed“Strengthening Unity and Building Consensus: The Voice of the Global South for Peace” at the opening day session of 'Global South Media and Think Tank Forum 2025' held in Kunming China.

This year's participation strengthens collaboration between The Peninsula and Xinhua as leading news organizations. Around 500 journalists, scholars, government officials, and entrepreneurs from 110 countries and international and regional organizations gathered in Yunnan for the forum, held under the theme“Uniting the Power of the Global South to Address Global Changes” from September 5 to 9, 2025. The event was co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and the Yunnan provincial government.