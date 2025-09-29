Visit Qatar, Partners Unveil Events For Qatar Calendar 2025-2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar, in collaboration with diverse sectoral partners, yesterday unveiled the Qatar Calendar 2025-2026 at a high-profile event attended by Minister of Sports and Youth H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani.

This strategic initiative consolidates Qatar's vibrant events into a unified framework, reinforcing its position as a premier global destination for tourism, culture, and sports. The calendar showcases Qatar's commitment to enhancing visitor experiences, driving economic growth, and aligning with the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030) to boost tourism's GDP contribution.

The announcement event highlighted the collaborative synergy between government and private sector stakeholders, with each partner presenting flagship contributions to the calendar.



Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji emphasised the calendar's role in advancing the tourism sector.“It reflects the strength of our national institutions and the value of collaboration, reaffirming our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for residents and visitors,” he stated.

The diverse lineup, spanning sports, culture, entertainment, and family activities, underscores Qatar's ambition to diversify its tourism offerings and solidify its global standing.

CEO of Visit Qatar Eng Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi described the calendar as a unified platform that promotes Qatar's rich event portfolio to both local and international audiences.

“Qatar's accessibility, safety, and world-class infrastructure, combined with a dynamic programme, create an engaging tourism experience,” he noted. The calendar, accessible via Visit Qatar's website, mobile app, and social media, ensures global visibility, positioning Qatar as a year-round destination.

Key events highlighted include major FIFA tournaments, such as the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, FIFA U-17 World Cup, and 2025 FIFA Confederations Cup, with CEO of the Local Organising Committee for Football Events Jassim Abdulaziz Al-Jassim detailing stadium readiness and fan experiences. The inaugural FIFA Intercontinental Cup was also announced.

Director of the National Museum of Qatar H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Thani introduced“Art Basel Qatar,” further reinforncing Doha as a global cultural hub. CEO of the Doha Film Institute Fatma Hassan Alremaihi unveiled the Doha Film Festival.