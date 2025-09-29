Missile Fragment Damages Poland's Embassy Building During Russian Attack On Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by TVP World , according to Ukrinform.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pawel Wroński confirmed that the Polish diplomatic facility in Kyiv had been damaged, emphasizing that no one had been injured.

"A fragment of the missile damaged the roof, the same one that was renovated after the previous such attack. The losses are minor, but their assessment is still ongoing," he said.

The spokesperson added that“no one was hurt” and the embassy's operations“were not interrupted”.

Earlier, Wroński said that the building had been likely hit by“a small-caliber projectile” or part of it. The object crashed through the roof and landed in the building's kitchen, he explained.

It is noted that the consular section of the Polish Embassy is located in a separate facility about half a kilometer from the main embassy building.

Institute of Cardiology continues operations after enemy strike – Health Ministr

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, on Sunday morning Poland scrambled Polish and allied fighter jets to protect its airspace during Russia's combined missile attack on Ukraine.

On the night of September 28 (starting from 20:30 on September 27), Russia carried out a combined attack on Ukraine using strike drones, as well as air- and sea-launched missiles. Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 611 out of 643 air targets launched by Russia.

Photo: CatIn / Wikipedia