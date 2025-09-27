PM: Aqaba A Launchpad For National Megaprojects, Economic Modernization

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Sept. 27 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday underscored Aqaba's central role in Jordan's economic modernization drive, describing the Red Sea city as both a strategic growth hub and a model for integrated development shaped by His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision.Chairing a cabinet session in Aqaba, Hassan said the port city would be the launch pad of flagship national projects, including the National Water Carrier and the national railway alongside continued expansion of ports, factories, and tourism facilities."The progress we see in Aqaba is the direct result of His Majesty's foresight and sustained efforts to position it as a regional center for tourism, investment, technology, and comprehensive development," Hassan said, adding that HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein has also taken a close interest in its transformation.The prime minister emphasized that Aqaba is not only a tourist destination but also an economic artery for the Kingdom, anchoring the Economic Modernization Vision. "Aqaba exemplifies modernity, performance, and continuous progress, a model we aim to replicate across other governorates," he said.The government remains committed to the comprehensive modernization project championed by King Abdullah, with its economic, political, and administrative dimensions, Hassan pledged. He noted that 11 cabinet sessions have been held in the governorates to institutionalize participatory planning, set priorities, and allocate budgets on a regional basis."Our economic vision is clear. The private sector is indispensable as the cornerstone of modernization," he said, stressing that the government's success is inseparable from the success of private enterprise in driving growth in Aqaba and across the Kingdom.He confirmed that the 2025 state budget would be finalized before year's end to allow early capital expenditure and prevent delays in project implementation. "Any delay in a project or obstruction of investment is a loss to the nation," he cautioned.Hassan pointed to improving macroeconomic indicators despite regional turbulence, citing record performance in the Amman Stock Exchange, exports, container throughput at Aqaba Port, and double-digit tourism growth compared to last year. "The ultimate priority remains lowering unemployment and creating jobs for Jordanians," he said.During his visit to Aqaba, the prime minister laid the foundation stone for a project to supply industrial zones with natural gas, designed to cut energy costs for factories. He announced tourism projects worth nearly JD30 million, an expansion of King Hussein International Airport, the long-delayed Durra border crossing upgrade scheduled for completion in 2027, and the launch of several new tourism facilities next year.He also highlighted the strategic Sheikh Sabah LNG terminal expansion, valued at JD88 million and expected to be completed by the end of 2025, which will reinforce Aqaba's status as a regional energy port.On governance, Hassan said forthcoming amendments to local administration laws aim to strengthen municipal councils, enhance efficiency, and institutionalize governance. "Municipalities must be the nucleus of development, not platforms for patronage," he said.Turning to regional affairs, the prime minister stressed Jordan's diplomacy to end the Gaza war and secure recognition of Palestinian statehood. He cited the "historic and unprecedented" wave of international recognition for Palestine emerging from recent UN deliberations, contrasting it with Israel's growing global isolation."The Palestinian people have stood firm on their land for decades, patient and resolute. They are the rightful owners, and their rights do not fade," Hassan said. He praised Jordanian medical teams, aid convoys, and air force pilots risking their lives to deliver relief into Gaza, calling them "our heroes, who embody the values His Majesty always affirms."Despite regional volatility, Hassan said, Jordan continues to project stability, resilience, and optimism. "Our priorities are Jordanian: our people, our economy, our strength," he said. "After His Majesty and the Arab Army, it is our economy that safeguards national resilience. We must focus on growth, on our youth, and on providing them with a dignified life," he said.