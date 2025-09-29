Canada Backs UN Sanctions On Iran, Urges Global Compliance

Canada's Foreign Ministry has announced its support for the reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran, joining the European powers (E3) and the United States.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 28 September, the ministry said Iran must comply with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and honour its international obligations.

The statement further urged Tehran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and resume direct talks with Washington to ensure it never develops nuclear weapons.

According to Canada, the reinstatement of sanctions is a necessary step to safeguard global peace and security. It called on all UN member states to uphold the decision with seriousness.

Ottawa underlined that coordinated international pressure remains vital in curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions, stressing that failure to act collectively would weaken the non-proliferation regime.

Observers noted that Canada's alignment with its Western allies reflects growing consensus on the urgency of restraining Iran's nuclear programme. Analysts also see the move as part of wider efforts to stabilise regional security in the Middle East.

The latest position reinforces Canada's long-standing commitment to multilateralism, showing that it is prepared to work closely with partners to ensure compliance and maintain international order.

