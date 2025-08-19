Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Signs Decree Forming Board Of CITRA

2025-08-19 03:08:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed on Tuesday a decree forming the board of directors of the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) for the upcoming four years, subject to a one-time renewal.
The board consists of:
1- Khaled Mohammad Abdullah Al-Zamel (Chairman)
2- Manal Khaled Saleh Al-Mazyad (Vice Chairman)
3- Waleed Issa Abdullah Al-Hasawi
4- Dhari Adel Abdulrahman Al-Huwail
5- Zainab Monjed Al-Bader Al-Qenaei
6- Abdullah Fahad Abdullah Al-Khuzam
According to the decree, Minister of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar is to execute the decree upon publication in the official gazette. (end)
