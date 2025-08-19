403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Signs Decree Forming Board Of CITRA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed on Tuesday a decree forming the board of directors of the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) for the upcoming four years, subject to a one-time renewal.
The board consists of:
1- Khaled Mohammad Abdullah Al-Zamel (Chairman)
2- Manal Khaled Saleh Al-Mazyad (Vice Chairman)
3- Waleed Issa Abdullah Al-Hasawi
4- Dhari Adel Abdulrahman Al-Huwail
5- Zainab Monjed Al-Bader Al-Qenaei
6- Abdullah Fahad Abdullah Al-Khuzam
According to the decree, Minister of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar is to execute the decree upon publication in the official gazette. (end)
dss
The board consists of:
1- Khaled Mohammad Abdullah Al-Zamel (Chairman)
2- Manal Khaled Saleh Al-Mazyad (Vice Chairman)
3- Waleed Issa Abdullah Al-Hasawi
4- Dhari Adel Abdulrahman Al-Huwail
5- Zainab Monjed Al-Bader Al-Qenaei
6- Abdullah Fahad Abdullah Al-Khuzam
According to the decree, Minister of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar is to execute the decree upon publication in the official gazette. (end)
dss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment