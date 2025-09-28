Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rectors Of Turkish Universities Visit Victory Park

Rectors Of Turkish Universities Visit Victory Park


2025-09-28 06:06:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 27, Remembrance Day, the rectors of several Turkish universities visited Victory Park, one of the symbolic sites of the Patriotic War, during their visit to Azerbaijan organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Azernews reports.

The delegation included rectors from Iğdır, Kars Kafkas, Artvin Çoruh, Ağrı İbrahim Çeçen, Bolu İzzet Abant Baysal, Erzurum Technical, Van Yüzüncü Yıl, and Ardahan universities.

Together with the staff of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, they laid flowers at the memorial stone and paid deep respect to the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity.

It is also noted that Azerbaijani diaspora organizations around the world held numerous events in connection with Remembrance Day.

In over 20 countries, Azerbaijani Houses created memorial corners and organized commemorative events to inform local communities about the significance of this important date.

MENAFN28092025000195011045ID1110120743

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search