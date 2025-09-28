UK Police Arrest George Galloway Under Terrorism Act
(MENAFN) George Galloway was briefly held at Gatwick Airport under the Terrorism Act when he returned from Russia on Saturday, according to his Workers Party of Britain.
Members of the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command stopped the 71-year-old former Member of Parliament along with his spouse.
While the police acknowledged that an incident took place, they have not officially confirmed that Galloway was the individual detained.
A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police said, “We can confirm that on Saturday, 27 September counter-terrorism officers at Gatwick Airport stopped a man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s under Schedule 3 of the Counter Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019. Neither of them were arrested and they were allowed on their way.”
The Workers Party of Britain posted on X that their leader and his wife were held, describing the situation as a “politically motivated intimidation” effort. The party also noted that they had not received any immediate “information on charges or alleged offences.”
The police referenced Schedule 3, which permits border officials to stop, question, and detain individuals arriving in the country to investigate whether they have been involved in any “hostile activity.”
