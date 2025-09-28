Madras HC To Today Hear Plea For Ban On TVK Rallies Till Karur Stampede Probe Ends
A vacation bench of Justice N. Senthilkumar agreed to hear a petition moved by N. Senthilkannan of Karur district and listed it for 4.30 p.m.
The petitioner asked the court to restrain the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police/Head of Police Force (DGP/HoPF) from granting permission for any TVK gatherings until clear safety protocols are laid down following the tragedy.
The petition stems from an ongoing case that the TVK had filed earlier, challenging what it called "onerous" conditions imposed by the police on its statewide campaign.
Hearing the case, a bench of Justice N. Sathish Kumar had, on September 18, voiced serious concern over damage to public and private property during political events. He suggested that the state consider collecting security deposits from parties to offset potential losses.
When an Assistant Inspector General from the DGP's office later filed an affidavit saying there was no legal provision to collect such deposits, Justice Sathish Kumar expressed displeasure.
He then suo motu impleaded the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary, asking for a policy decision by October 16.
In the wake of the Karur tragedy, where a massive crowd surge during Vijay's rally at Velusamypuram left 39, including nine children, dead, the fresh impleading petition has been filed to ensure that no new public events by the TVK take place before the inquiry concludes.
Meanwhile, in Madurai, TVK's counsel S. Arivazhagan approached vacation judge Justice M. Dhandapani seeking urgent relief against possible coercive action by the police following the stampede.
A bench of Justices Dhandapani and M. Jothiraman have agreed to hear the TVK's plea on Monday afternoon.
The Karur stampede has triggered widespread criticism and legal scrutiny over crowd control and event management by political parties, and Sunday's hearing will be a key determinant for both the TVK as well as the other parties, ahead of the Assembly elections next year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment