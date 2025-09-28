Oil Shipments Restart on Iraq, Türkiye Pipeline
(MENAFN) Oil transportation through the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline recommenced at 7:07 am local time (0407 GMT) on Saturday, confirmed Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.
The pipeline had been non-operational since the earthquakes on February 6, 2023.
However, the Turkish national pipeline operator, BOTAS, completed repairs and restored its functionality in October of the same year, Bayraktar shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
Meanwhile, an Iraqi official news agency also reported on Saturday that oil shipments from the northern Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) fields have resumed.
Exports began at the Fishkhabur oil field with the involvement of representatives from the KRG, the Iraqi federal government, and various oil companies, according to Erbil-based broadcaster.
On Thursday, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani stated that crude oil extracted from fields in the KRG region will now be exported via the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline.
“Today we reached a historic agreement under which the Federal Ministry of Oil will receive crude oil produced from the fields in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and export it through the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline,” al-Sudani declared through the US-based social media platform X.
Earlier, the KRG had announced that contracts were signed with both local and international companies to initiate oil exports, and they were awaiting approval from the Iraqi Ministry of Oil to begin the flow of oil at the earliest possible date.
