3 Fishermen Missing, 8 Others Rescued From Sinking Boats Due To Typhoon Bualoi In Central Vietnam

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Three fishermen went missing while eight others were rescued after a fishing boat sank off the coast of Cua Viet in Quang Tri Province (central Vietnam) today, due to storms and strong waves caused by Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam.

Local authorities reported that a boat carrying four fishermen completely sank. One of them managed to swim to shore, while the other three were lost at sea. Another boat carrying seven fishermen broke down and was pushed into a breakwater by waves.

According to Vietnam's National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Typhoon Bualoi made landfall this morning in the sea between Quang Tri and Da Nang, packing winds of 118–133 kilometers per hour and waves exceeding seven meters in height, amid warnings of extremely dangerous sea conditions.

Coastal waters from Thanh Hoa to Quang Ngai, including islands such as Con Co and Ly Son, are expected to experience increasingly strong winds, ranging from level 6–9, and waves reaching up to seven meters amid extremely dangerous sea conditions.

