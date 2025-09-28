Youth talent shines on opening day of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship Round 7
(MENAFN- Action PR) Fujairah, September 27, 2025: The Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah came alive today (Saturday) as the seventh round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship got underway, featuring the highly anticipated No-Gi category.
The divisions - Under-12, Under-14, and Under-16 - received the most attention, with young athletes putting on enthusiastic performances that demonstrated their developing skills and versatility. Competitors demonstrated fast thinking, tactical awareness, and the flexibility that No-Gi events require, receiving praise from coaches, officials, and families alike.
By the end of the day, Sharjah Self-Defence Club had maintained its lead in the rankings, followed by Palms Sports in second and Al Ain Club in third.
H.E. Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri and H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, board members of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, attended the event, as did Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Technical Director, Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, and Ali Qaddour, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank's Fujairah City Centre Branch Manager.
H.E. Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri praised the UAE's young improvement in jiu-jitsu, saying that Round 7 shows significant progress. The great performances we witnessed today offer hope for the future, demonstrating that we have a strong foundation capable of competing regionally and internationally. This tournament represents our wise leadership's objective of using sport to instill values and strengthen national identity."
“Today’s event in Fujairah went beyond sport—it became a national celebration, bringing together athletes and families under one roof. The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship has been deeply ingrained in our social fabric, imparting noble values like discipline, tenacity, and respect while bringing communities together across the emirates “he added.
Shabab Al Ahli Club's coach, Antonio Inacio said, “Our players impressed not only with their physical strength but also with their tactical intelligence and composure under pressure. At Shabab Al Ahli, we focus on both mental and technical preparation to ensure they can adapt to any opponent.”
Parents played an important role in the day's enthusiasm. Salem and Mohammed's father, Qais Saeed Al Baloushi, described his kids' performance on the mat as an unforgettable experience. As parents, we take delight in seeing our children develop confidence, discipline, and respect for others. This championship provides more than just medals; it improves family relationships, fosters community spirit, and instills ideals that will last a lifetime.
The action continues tomorrow (Sunday) with the Under-18, Adults, and Masters categories, with the ultimate No-Gi winner of the season to be determined.
The divisions - Under-12, Under-14, and Under-16 - received the most attention, with young athletes putting on enthusiastic performances that demonstrated their developing skills and versatility. Competitors demonstrated fast thinking, tactical awareness, and the flexibility that No-Gi events require, receiving praise from coaches, officials, and families alike.
By the end of the day, Sharjah Self-Defence Club had maintained its lead in the rankings, followed by Palms Sports in second and Al Ain Club in third.
H.E. Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri and H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, board members of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, attended the event, as did Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Technical Director, Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, and Ali Qaddour, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank's Fujairah City Centre Branch Manager.
H.E. Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri praised the UAE's young improvement in jiu-jitsu, saying that Round 7 shows significant progress. The great performances we witnessed today offer hope for the future, demonstrating that we have a strong foundation capable of competing regionally and internationally. This tournament represents our wise leadership's objective of using sport to instill values and strengthen national identity."
“Today’s event in Fujairah went beyond sport—it became a national celebration, bringing together athletes and families under one roof. The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship has been deeply ingrained in our social fabric, imparting noble values like discipline, tenacity, and respect while bringing communities together across the emirates “he added.
Shabab Al Ahli Club's coach, Antonio Inacio said, “Our players impressed not only with their physical strength but also with their tactical intelligence and composure under pressure. At Shabab Al Ahli, we focus on both mental and technical preparation to ensure they can adapt to any opponent.”
Parents played an important role in the day's enthusiasm. Salem and Mohammed's father, Qais Saeed Al Baloushi, described his kids' performance on the mat as an unforgettable experience. As parents, we take delight in seeing our children develop confidence, discipline, and respect for others. This championship provides more than just medals; it improves family relationships, fosters community spirit, and instills ideals that will last a lifetime.
The action continues tomorrow (Sunday) with the Under-18, Adults, and Masters categories, with the ultimate No-Gi winner of the season to be determined.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment