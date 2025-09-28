Experts Push To Link Ajloun Heritage Sites To Tourism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- Experts and local advocates in Ajloun are calling for the integration of archaeological landmarks into guided tourism trails, emphasizing the move as a catalyst for economic growth, cultural preservation, and community engagement.Tourism specialist Mahmoud Shreideh highlighted Ajloun's rich blend of historical and natural attractions, which he said could become cornerstone stops along well-structured tourism routes. This approach, he noted, would not only attract more visitors but also generate employment and stimulate local businesses.Ali Ananzeh, from the "Environment Unites Us" initiative, stressed that linking heritage sites to tourism paths helps boost visitor numbers while fostering a stronger public appreciation for the environment and national heritage. He added that involving the local population in preserving these assets encourages shared responsibility and stewardship.Environmental education coordinator at Ajloun Forest Reserve, Kawthar Dweikat, said incorporating historical sites into eco-tourism efforts enhances opportunities for environmental learning and promotes sustainable tourism. She noted that involving students and visitors in such initiatives cultivates a deeper sense of respect for the region's cultural and ecological wealth.Ajloun's Director of Tourism, Firas Khatatbeh, underlined the Ministry's support for the "Urdunna Jannah" program, which successfully connects Ajloun's cultural treasures, like Ajloun Castle and the Heritage Museum, with forest trail experiences. According to him, the initiative has gained strong public interest and has proven its value as a driver of economic and tourism development in the area.Director of Antiquities Akram Al-Atoum added that Ajloun is home to many archaeological sites that reflect centuries of civilization. He noted that weaving these sites into the tourism fabric not only enhances investment prospects but also ensures their preservation and sustainable use, benefiting the local population in the long run.