Saudi German Health UAE Wins Six Prestigious Awards at the Arab Hospital Federation Awards 2025
(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) In a landmark achievement that underscores its regional leadership in healthcare, Saudi German Health UAE (SGH UAE) has been honored with six distinguished awards at the Arab Hospital Federation Awards 2025. The recognition celebrates SGH UAE’s innovative initiatives that place patients, communities, and healthcare professionals at the heart of its mission.
Awarded Categories and Projects
• Patient-Centered Care and Community Engagement
Project: Daily Goals Board – Platinum Award
• Leadership, Governance, Policy, and Culture
Project: Caring Like Family Award – Platinum Award
• Safety and Quality of Care
Project: TAMAM Report – Gold Award
• Emotional and Psychological Support
Project: Second Victim Management Policy – Gold Award
• Continuity of Care and Transition Management
Project: Providing Free Medical Care for Severely Traumatised Patients – Platinum Award
• Staff and Provider Engagement and Development
Project: Quality is U Newsletter – Gold Award
Beyond Awards: A Human Impact
These honors are more than institutional milestones; they reflect real human stories lived every day across SGH UAE facilities. From the Daily Goals Board that empowers patients to take part in their care plans, to the Second Victim Policy that provides emotional support for staff after critical incidents, and the initiative offering free treatment for severely traumatised patients, each recognition underscores the group’s belief that healthcare is not only about treating bodies—it is about caring for people.
Leadership Statement
Commenting on this remarkable achievement, Dr. Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO of Saudi German Health UAE, said:
“Winning these awards is a collective victory that belongs to every member of our family. You have proven that healthcare excellence is not measured solely by medical outcomes but also by compassion, empathy, and culture. These awards are a tribute to all of you.”
Regional Leadership and Vision for the Future
This recognition further cements Saudi German Health UAE as a healthcare leader in the region and reflects its vision of delivering quality-driven, innovative, and compassionate care—anchored in responsibility to patients and communities alike.
_______________________________________
About Saudi German Health UAE
Saudi German Health UAE is one of the region’s leading healthcare providers, managing state-of-the-art hospitals and medical centers across the Emirates. By combining clinical excellence, innovation, and human-centered care, SGH UAE continues to set new benchmarks in healthcare delivery and reaffirm its mission of providing world-class care with a human touch.
