Zelensky: Russia Attacks Ukraine With Nearly 500 Drones, Over 40 Missiles

“A massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted for more than 12 hours. Savage strikes, a deliberate, targeted terror against ordinary cities – nearly 500 attack drones and over 40 missiles, including Kinzhal missiles. This morning, Russian-Iranian Shaheds are again in our skies,” Zelensky said.

He noted that the main targets of the enemy attack were Kyiv and Kyiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Odesa regions. In Kyiv, the building of the Cardiology Institute was damaged.

“As of now, four people have been reported killed in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl. My condolences to all the families and loved ones. Across Ukraine, at least 40 people are known to have been injured, including children,” Zelensky added.

The attack also targeted a bread-production facility, a tire manufacturing plant, private homes and apartment buildings, and other civilian infrastructure. All necessary services are working on site.

“This vile attack came virtually as the close of UN General Assembly week, and this is exactly how Russia declares its true position. Moscow wants to keep fighting and killing, and it deserves the toughest pressure from the world. The Kremlin benefits from continuing this war and terror as long as it earns revenue from energy and operates a shadow fleet,” Zelensky stressed.

He emphasized that Ukraine will continue to strike back to“deprive Russia of those revenue streams and to compel it toward diplomacy.”

“Everyone who wants peace must back President Trump's efforts and halt any Russian imports. The time for decisive action is long overdue, and we count on a strong response from the United States, Europe, the G7, and the G20,” Zelensky added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in Kyiv on September 28, four people were killed and 13 injured in the Russian attack. In Kyiv region, 27 people were injured.