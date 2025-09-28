Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 27
“There are already 27 injured, including three children. The number of victims of the overnight enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased,” Fedorov wrote.
He added that the injuries include cuts, fractures, concussions, and carbon monoxide poisoning. Three people are in serious condition, suffering from multiple traumas and blast injuries.
All victims are receiving necessary medical assistance.Read also: Overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia damages 14 apartment blocks, nine private houses
As previously reported, on the night of September 28, the enemy struck Zaporizhzhia with missiles and MLRS, with 21 people injured at that time.
