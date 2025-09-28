Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 27

2025-09-28 05:05:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

“There are already 27 injured, including three children. The number of victims of the overnight enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased,” Fedorov wrote.

He added that the injuries include cuts, fractures, concussions, and carbon monoxide poisoning. Three people are in serious condition, suffering from multiple traumas and blast injuries.

All victims are receiving necessary medical assistance.

Read also: Overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia damages 14 apartment blocks, nine private houses

As previously reported, on the night of September 28, the enemy struck Zaporizhzhia with missiles and MLRS, with 21 people injured at that time.

