Ukraine Shoots Down 611 Of 643 Russian Drones And Missiles Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of September 28 (from 20:30 on September 27), the enemy carried out a combined strike across Ukraine using attack drones, air-launched and sea-launched missiles.

A total of 643 means of air attack were detected and tracked by Ukraine's radar troops:



593 strike drones of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Chauda, Kacha (temporarily occupied Crimea);

two reactive drones of the Banderol type from Kursk region, Russia;

two aeroballistic Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles from the airspace of Lipetsk region;

38 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of Saratov region; eight Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

“The main target of the strike was Ukraine's capital, Kyiv,” the Air Force noted.

The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and drone units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As of 10:30, preliminary data show that air defense had shot down or suppressed 611 aerial targets:



566 enemy drones of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types;

two reactive Banderol drones;

35 Kh-101 cruise missiles; eight Kalibr cruise missiles.

Impacts were recorded from five missiles and 31 strike drones across 16 locations, with debris from downed targets falling in 25 locations.

The Air Force noted that the attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still in the airspace.

Russian attacks leave widespread damage and injuries in Kyiv region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, four people were killed in Kyiv during the Russian combined attack, with at least 40 injured across Ukraine.