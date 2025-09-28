Tropical Storm Bauloi cause death of twenty-six Philippines
(MENAFN) Tropical Storm Bualoi has claimed at least 26 lives in the Philippines, with 14 people still missing and 33 others injured, according to reports from local authorities.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council stated that the storm, along with previous cyclones locally named Opong, Nando, and Mirasol, has affected roughly 2.8 million people, spanning 738,714 families. Currently, 46,611 families, or 163,317 individuals, are sheltering in 2,680 evacuation centers, while another 31,448 families are receiving aid outside these facilities.
Fatalities were reported across multiple regions: eight in Cagayan Valley, nine in Bicol, four in the Cordillera Administrative Region, two each in Central Luzon and Central Visayas, and one in Eastern Visayas. The storms have also damaged nearly 9,000 homes. The government has disbursed financial aid to 149,675 families through national and local agencies.
Bualoi brought intense rainfall and strong winds to southern Luzon and the central Philippines on Friday, worsening conditions in flood-affected areas like Bulacan. The storm followed closely on the heels of Super Typhoon Ragasa, which recently struck the country and Taiwan, leaving over 20 people dead.
Meanwhile, in southern China, the city of Sanya on Hainan Island was placed on high alert as Bualoi approached. Local authorities suspended all flights at Sanya Airport for 12 hours and relocated 36,842 residents. Schools across affected areas were also closed for the day to ensure safety.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council stated that the storm, along with previous cyclones locally named Opong, Nando, and Mirasol, has affected roughly 2.8 million people, spanning 738,714 families. Currently, 46,611 families, or 163,317 individuals, are sheltering in 2,680 evacuation centers, while another 31,448 families are receiving aid outside these facilities.
Fatalities were reported across multiple regions: eight in Cagayan Valley, nine in Bicol, four in the Cordillera Administrative Region, two each in Central Luzon and Central Visayas, and one in Eastern Visayas. The storms have also damaged nearly 9,000 homes. The government has disbursed financial aid to 149,675 families through national and local agencies.
Bualoi brought intense rainfall and strong winds to southern Luzon and the central Philippines on Friday, worsening conditions in flood-affected areas like Bulacan. The storm followed closely on the heels of Super Typhoon Ragasa, which recently struck the country and Taiwan, leaving over 20 people dead.
Meanwhile, in southern China, the city of Sanya on Hainan Island was placed on high alert as Bualoi approached. Local authorities suspended all flights at Sanya Airport for 12 hours and relocated 36,842 residents. Schools across affected areas were also closed for the day to ensure safety.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment