Preparations Continue for Bromine Amman Marathon 2025
(MENAFN- Yahoo) Amman, Jordan (September 2025): Run Jordan continues its preparations to organize the 15th edition of the Bromine Amman Marathon 2025, scheduled to take place on Friday, October 17, under the slogan “Run in the Heart of Amman”, while the Children’s Race will be held on Friday, October 10, at Al Hussein Gardens.
In cooperation with official, security, and service entities, Run Jordan is finalizing logistical and organizational arrangements to ensure the readiness of all race routes and to provide a safe and ideal environment for runners and spectators. These efforts reinforce the marathon’s status as a prominent sporting and social event in Jordan and the region.
Ms. Lina El-Kurd, the General Manager of Run Jordan, confirmed that preparations are progressing according to the highest standards, noting that the marathon has become a unifying platform that goes beyond sports to promote values of giving and solidarity. She emphasized that this year’s edition carries a humanitarian dimension, as part of the registration fees will be donated to support the people of Gaza through the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, in cooperation with the Palestinian Medical Aid Society.
She added that the marathon represents an opportunity to strengthen Jordan’s presence on the global sports calendar, bringing together thousands of local and international runners, while leaving a positive impact on both tourism and the economy.
As part of its humanitarian and environmental mission, Run Jordan also announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with the Zaha Cultural Center to launch the “Green Wheels” initiative. The program aims to collect and recycle plastic bottles, with proceeds directed to support children with cerebral palsy. El-Kurd stressed that this initiative reflects the marathon’s commitment to combining sports with charitable work and sustainability.
Registration is open through Run Jordan’s office in Shmeisani or via the website until October 14 for the main races, and until October 1 for the Children’s Race. Online payment is available, and registration will also be open on Saturdays starting from September 28.
