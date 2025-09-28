Muslim World League Welcomes Global Coalition For Palestinian Financial Sustainability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) welcomed on Sunday the launch of the "Emergency Coalition for the Financial Sustainability of the Palestinian Authority" by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its partners.
The partners included Belgium, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
In a statement issued by its General Secretariat, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, MWL Secretary General and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, expressed his confidence and anticipation that this coalition will achieve its goals in safeguarding the peace process and implementing the two-state solution, in accordance with international legitimacy and its relevant resolutions.
Dr. Al-Issa stated, "The remarkable synergy of initiatives within this exceptional political track in the history of the Palestinian cause has proven the strength and effectiveness of diplomacy. In this critical moment, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia thwarted the occupation government's attempt to turn events into an opportunity to achieve its extremist political and military objectives. Instead, it transformed them into a rare historic opportunity to block the path of violence perpetrated by its forces -- or invoked by them to justify their crimes -- while reopening the doors to the two-state solution and the pursuit of comprehensive, lasting peace that everyone seeks."
The Secretary prayed, " that Almighty God grant success to the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all its brotherly and friendly partner states, and that He swiftly crown their tireless endeavors with success in ending the suffering of the Palestinian people and securing their legitimate rights." (end)
