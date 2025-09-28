N. Korean FM to visit China
(MENAFN) North Korea’s top diplomat, Choe Son Hui, has traveled to China for a multi-day visit, state outlets in Pyongyang reported on Sunday.
The trip, which runs from Saturday through Tuesday, was arranged at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. According to reports, Choe left “by plane for her personal use to visit the People's Republic of China” and was accompanied by a delegation. Senior officials from North Korea’s foreign ministry, along with Chinese Ambassador Wang Yajun, were present to see her off.
The visit comes as the two nations commemorate the 76th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship in 2025. Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held his sixth meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since 2018. During the summit in Beijing, Kim pledged to steadily expand relations with Beijing.
Economic links remain significant in the partnership, with bilateral trade exceeding $2 billion in 2023.
