Firefly Invites Global Travelers To Explore ASEAN

Dhaka: Firefly, a subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), has launched its latest monthly promotion-an exclusive global campaign designed to offer travelers greater value and access to more destinations.

Running through 2 October 2025, the promotion features special fares available on Firefly's official website and mobile app, valid for travel until 31 August 2026.

The campaign includes attractive deals across Firefly's expanding network, with newly introduced routes to Krabi, Siem Reap, and Cebu.

With this expansion, Firefly aims to enhance connectivity for international travellers from Australia, New Zealand, the UK, France, and beyond-offering seamless connections through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA Terminal 1) and easier access to the region's hidden treasures.



New Destinations to Inspire Exploration

Krabi, Thailand – launching 17 November 2025, with seven weekly flights from just MYR 138 all-in. A paradise for beach lovers and island-hoppers, Krabi offers turquoise waters, limestone cliffs, and access to Thailand's most breathtaking coastal scenery.

Siem Reap, Cambodia – launching 27 November 2025, with three weekly flights from MYR 288 all-in. Home to the magnificent Angkor Wat temple complex, Siem Reap offers travellers the chance to step into living history and immerse in Cambodia's vibrant cultural scene.

Cebu, Philippines – launching 2 December 2025, with five weekly flights from MYR 338 all-in. Known as the“Queen City of the South,” Cebu blends rich Spanish heritage with world-class diving, pristine beaches, and warm Filipino hospitality.



Convenient Connections with Malaysia Airlines

Travellers flying into Kuala Lumpur on Malaysia Airlines from destinations such as Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and France can now seamlessly connect onwards to Firefly's regional services.

This integrated experience includes through-checked baggage, in-flight meals, and the warmth of Malaysian Hospitality at every stage.

Travellers can also pre-book their in-flight meals to secure preferred choices and enjoy exclusive savings, with selections ranging from Asian-inspired hot dishes to locally crafted Malaysian treats. Additional options are also available for purchase on board.



Value and Flexibility for Every Traveller

Passengers flying Firefly jets from KLIA Terminal 1 will enjoy complimentary 10kg checked baggage and in-flight snacks, while those seeking greater flexibility can opt for the FY Flex upgrade from only MYR 90.

This provides 30kg checked baggage, unlimited flight changes (T&Cs apply), and priority benefits for peace of mind.



Beyond this campaign, Firefly continues to roll out exciting monthly promotions, covering a variety of deals across domestic and regional routes, giving travellers even more reasons to check in regularly and book their travels for greater savings and value.



For more information and to book your flights, visit the official Firefly website at or the Firefly mobile app.

