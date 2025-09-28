Vijay's TVK Moves Madras HC Alleging Conspiracy Over Karur Stampede Announces ₹20 Lakh Ex-Gratia

MENAFN - Live Mint) In the aftermath of the devastating stampede at a political rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur district, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay announced a compensation package and moved the Madras High Court seeking an urgent probe into the incident.

Vijay on Sunday expressed deep grief over the tragedy , which claimed more than 30 lives and left many others injured. In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, he announced financial aid to support the victims and their families.

"It is not a huge amount for the loss you have suffered. I know your loss cannot be replaced. It is an irreparable loss. However, it is my duty to stand next to you in this hour and share your grief," Vijay said.

The TVK chief declared that ₹20 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased and ₹2 lakh to each injured person. He also assured that party workers would provide continuous support to those undergoing treatment in hospitals and prayed for their speedy recovery.

TVK alleges conspiracy, seeks independent probe

Vijay's party, TVK , has raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding the stampede, alleging that there could be a conspiracy behind the incident.

The party has filed an urgent plea before the Madras High Court, requesting a suo motu cognisance or an independent investigation into the tragedy.

Justice Dhandapani has accepted the urgent mention made by TVK's counsel. The matter is expected to be taken up on Monday by the Madurai Bench of the High Court.

Notably, the court is currently closed for Puja holidays, making this urgent hearing significant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended support to the victims' families by announcing compensation through the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Sharing details on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated:

PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given ₹50,000.

CM Stalin said they have announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives and have set up a one-man commission to probe the incident.

“My deepest condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones. I do not wish to comment further at this stage - the commission will conduct a thorough inquiry, and action will be taken based on its report.”