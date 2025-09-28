Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IDF murders eight Palestinians in new attack


2025-09-28 04:58:20
(MENAFN) Eight civilians, including women and children, were killed on Sunday when Israeli forces bombed two homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to medical reports. Several others were injured in the strikes.

The latest attack comes amid the ongoing war on Gaza, which has left much of the territory in ruins. Since October 2023, nearly 66,000 Palestinians—most of them women and children—have been killed in Israeli air and ground assaults. The prolonged genocide has devastated living conditions in the enclave, with large parts rendered uninhabitable and the population facing famine.

