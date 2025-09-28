IDF murders eight Palestinians in new attack
(MENAFN) Eight civilians, including women and children, were killed on Sunday when Israeli forces bombed two homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to medical reports. Several others were injured in the strikes.
The latest attack comes amid the ongoing war on Gaza, which has left much of the territory in ruins. Since October 2023, nearly 66,000 Palestinians—most of them women and children—have been killed in Israeli air and ground assaults. The prolonged genocide has devastated living conditions in the enclave, with large parts rendered uninhabitable and the population facing famine.
The latest attack comes amid the ongoing war on Gaza, which has left much of the territory in ruins. Since October 2023, nearly 66,000 Palestinians—most of them women and children—have been killed in Israeli air and ground assaults. The prolonged genocide has devastated living conditions in the enclave, with large parts rendered uninhabitable and the population facing famine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment