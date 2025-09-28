Xi states nation seeks two-sided relations with Cuba
(MENAFN) China’s President Xi Jinping declared that Beijing is prepared to strengthen its partnership with Cuba, according to reports. His remarks came in an exchange of congratulatory messages with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel marking 65 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Xi highlighted that over the past six and a half decades, the relationship has steadily advanced, serving as an example of “solidarity and cooperation” among socialist nations and a demonstration of “sincere mutual assistance” between developing states.
Underscoring the importance China places on its ties with Havana, Xi stated that Beijing aims to use the anniversary as a new milestone for advancing cooperation. He noted Beijing’s readiness to foster “traditional friendship, deepen high-level political mutual trust, systematically advance development cooperation, strengthen all-round strategic coordination, jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, and continuously achieve new outcomes in building a China-Cuba community with a shared future.”
In their joint message, Diaz-Canel stressed that the two nations have sustained a strong and enduring partnership for more than six decades. On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz also exchanged greetings. Li expressed a willingness to maintain close engagement, while Cruz reaffirmed Havana’s commitment to expanding cooperation in multiple sectors of shared interest.
Xi highlighted that over the past six and a half decades, the relationship has steadily advanced, serving as an example of “solidarity and cooperation” among socialist nations and a demonstration of “sincere mutual assistance” between developing states.
Underscoring the importance China places on its ties with Havana, Xi stated that Beijing aims to use the anniversary as a new milestone for advancing cooperation. He noted Beijing’s readiness to foster “traditional friendship, deepen high-level political mutual trust, systematically advance development cooperation, strengthen all-round strategic coordination, jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, and continuously achieve new outcomes in building a China-Cuba community with a shared future.”
In their joint message, Diaz-Canel stressed that the two nations have sustained a strong and enduring partnership for more than six decades. On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz also exchanged greetings. Li expressed a willingness to maintain close engagement, while Cruz reaffirmed Havana’s commitment to expanding cooperation in multiple sectors of shared interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment